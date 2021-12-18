Winston Guerrero 117 vs. Wilmer Blas 116.2

Robin Zamora 134.2 vs. Luis Arcon 135.4

Greyvin Mendoza 140.6 vs. Alain Aguilar 140.4

Bryan Jimenez 134.2 vs. Miguel Corea 133.6

Juan Martinez 115.8 vs. William Cerrato 115.4

Ricky Castillo 134.4 vs. Narciso Rodriguez 133.8

Julio Cabrera 112.4 vs. Edwin Vallejo 112.2

Venue: Gymnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) in association with Pinolero Boxing

TV: Show will be streamed live on the Nica Boxing Facebook page

Doors open at 7PM.