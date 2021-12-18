By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Thompson Boxing Promotions returned to Ontario, California for its Path to Glory season finale as bantamweight Saul Sanchez (18-1, 11 KOs) of Pacoima, California scored a questionable knockout over Jose Estrella (23-18-1, 16 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico at the Doubletree Hotel.

The bout began at a slow pace with Sanchez and Estrella measuring with the jab, but the action picked up as the two fighters traded big punches in closing the round. Starting off where they left off, Sanchez and Estrella continued trading in the second but later in the round, Sanchez connected with a left hook to the body that stopped Estrella’s momentum. The following round in the third, a shot by Sanchez that appeared below the belt dropped Estrella to his knees, referee Raul Caiz Sr. ruled it a knockdown. As Estrella complained about the punch, Caiz reached a ten count at 1:36 of the third.

Ruben “Ace” Torres (17-0, 14 KOs) of South-Central Los Angeles, California scored a fourth-round knockout over Francisco “La Roca” Armenta (12-1, 4 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico in the super lightweight co-feature. Torres boxed well behind the jab in the opening round backing Armenta crisp punches. Armenta pressured in the second round, but it was Torres showing the better skill continuing to box effectively. A combination by Torres to begin the third sent Armenta to the canvas, continuing to fight Torres kept the pressure dropping Armenta for a second time. However, a left hook by Torres in the fourth did it as Armenta got up but his corner urged the referee to stop the fight at 56 seconds of the fourth.

Super featherweight Brandon Benitez (18-2, 7 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico, won a unanimous decision over Anthony Chavez (9-2-1, 3 KOs) of Redlands, California in going the distance eight rounds. Benitez dropped Chavez in the opening round. It was a back-and-forth battle after that, Chavez boxing more as Benitez mixed it up making it a rough fight ending the third with a vicious exchange. Continuing to trade in the fourth, Chavez and Benitez did not take a step back.

The fifth round began with Chavez letting his hands go as Benitez pressed and returned the favor, the pressure continued from Benitez connecting with hard right hands. Benitez continued to pressure in the sixth as Chavez boxed trying to keep Benitez off him, but Benitez appeared to tire in closing the round as Chavez let his hands go. With the fight close, Chavez was more active showing the better boxing, but Benitez kept coming. Chavez and Benitez sensed the urgency in the eighth and final round as the fight appeared close both fighters displayed their wit to the final bell.

After eight rounds the judges scored the bout, 79-72, 79-72, and 77-74.

Bantamweight Miguel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, California scored a fourth-round knockout over Leonardo Torrez (9-15-1, 5 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico. Flores was the superior skilled fighter, unloading combinations and going to the body as he backed a very tough Torrez. In the fourth, Flores stalked and attacked to the body as he sat Torrez down with a crunching left hook, the referee reached a ten count at 2:50

In the opening bout, super bantamweight Ivan Zarate of San Pedro, California (3-0, 1 KO) disposed of Roberto Rodriguez (1-1, 1 KO) in less than a minute. Zarate sent Rodriguez to the canvas twice as the referee stopped the fight 50 seconds of the first.

Thompson Boxing Promotions returns in February with its 2022 season.

