World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has moved his training camp to Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he will defend his title next November 5 against Zurdo Ramirez. Bivol had been working in Kyrgyzstan in preparation for this confrontation with Ramirez. Now he has moved his camp to the fight site with more than a month to go to complete his training.

Like this: Like Loading...