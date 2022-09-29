World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has moved his training camp to Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he will defend his title next November 5 against Zurdo Ramirez. Bivol had been working in Kyrgyzstan in preparation for this confrontation with Ramirez. Now he has moved his camp to the fight site with more than a month to go to complete his training.
Bivol has a better resume and more tools in his arsenal. He has a greater amateur pedigree and is the superior technician.
Zurdo is a good fighter with length and reach and ko power, but skills is going to win this fight, and I believe Bivol has the edge in that department.
Should be a hell of a fight though. Zurdo definitely has a punchers chance. I just don’t feel like he’s fought anyone at the elite level.
May the best man win!
Boxing is for those who want it more… I have Zurdo winning by 10th round TKO… today is September 29th,2022… I will be back Nov 5th.
Zurdo will be pushed to show that fighting heart – Mexican warriors are celebrated for. And plant those hooks well to Bivol’s body, in between his volume punching. If Bivol couldnt get Canelo out of there, when Canelo was ready to quit, he wont keep Zurdo off him. 9-11rd tko
Bivol is a good technician with great defensive skills. Russian fighters are very durable and gritty much like their Mexican opponents. However, Bivol’s high work rate coupled with good counters will tilt this fight in his direction for a UD. Bivol adapts very well to many styles and Zurdo will be no different than the rest of the opponents who thought they could be beat Bivol only to be schooled the entire fight. Zurdo has not fought anybody yet close to Bivol’s style and work rate.
I think this is one of the better matchups of the year. Looking forward to it!