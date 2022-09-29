Edwards-Alvarado lands in Sheffield World flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF title against Felix Alvarado (38-2, 33 KOs) on November 11 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. In the co-feature, unbeaten super bantamweight prospects Jack Bateson and Shabaz Masoud clash in a British title eliminator. Edwards will be making his third defense of the title and taking aim at a showdown with WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Bivol moves training camp to Abu Dhabi Matchroom inks Richardson Hitchins Like this: Like Loading...

