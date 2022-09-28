Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hitchins has cruised to 14-0 in the paid ranks since turning professional in March 2017 after representing Haiti in the 2016 Olympics. Matchroom will announce his first title fight tomorrow.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to join the Matchroom stable,” said Hitchins. “I believe that I am the best 140-pounder in the world, and Eddie is going to give me the opportunity to prove that. There are big fights and big nights ahead for me in my career, and this is my time to shine. I plan on putting the 140lbs division on notice immediately. I want all the smoke. I’m coming for the belts.”