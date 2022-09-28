Popular super middleweight KO artist Serhii “El Flacco” Bohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs) will make his long-awaited return to the ring against Aaron Coley (16-4-1, 7 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title on Thursday, November 3 at The Quiet Cannon/ Montebello Country Club and broadcast live internationally on UFC Fightpass. It will be Bohachuk’s first fight in 14 months.

Previously announced and headlining the card is unbeaten junior middleweight “King” Callum Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs), against Delen Parsley (13-1, 4 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder.