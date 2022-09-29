This is a message to @anthonyjoshua.
My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight… pic.twitter.com/XpcHOpZJzk
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 29, 2022
Must have started negotiating with Charr and realized that getting that guy to fight more than once in a year isn’t as cheap as they thought it was going to be.
LoL! Charr still wouldn’t come with as nearly as big a price tag as Joshua of course, but you get what you pay for.
If Fury-Joshua doesn’t happen, I wouldn’t mind seeing Joyce in there with one of them, especially Joshua. I always thought that Joyce was too damn slow to ever amount to anything, but with his durability and work rate, Joyce-Joshua would be really interesting IMO. Would make business sense as well….it certainly would be big in the UK. The winner can then get a shot at Fury. Fury-Charr needs to not happen.
Impossible to think about Charr anymore with thinking about that cartwheel attempt after stopping Lovejoy. Way funnier than it should have been.
Fury is desperate to get Joshua in the lowest point of his boxing career (mentally mostly), desperate before an unheralded foe flatten him in an upset and the big money fight will be gone for good. My guess is that Joshua doesn’t feel motivated right now to face Fury after his loss to Usyk, fight that took a lot of preparation that even included a new trainer and maybe he wants to rest, regroup his thoughts, fight un easy opponent next year and then go for any top guy like Fury, Joyce, Dubois or Wilder, because don’t forget that Joshua is no longer a desperate fighter in search of a money fight, instead he is a money fighter
Please take your not-so-funny comedy act to the gypsy circus.
Leave it to Fury to keep kicking a man when he’s down. This is the first, in heavyweight boxing history, the champ is chasing a fight against an opponent with 2 straight loses. And this is all after announcing his retirement from the sport.
Only Fury could get away with holding the title in this manner.
Good point. Fury is seeking a vulnerable opponent with two straight losses knowing he has a good chance to pocket a better secured win. Yes, agreed, politics and favoritism run heavy in boxing and Fury is taking full advantage of the opportunity.
I still chuckle over Fury wanting to fight Charr when Charr is a minimal threat and a bad ticket seller regardless of Fury’s twisted endeavors to seek the fight.
Fury already said once he is retired, and the boxing council gives him this grace period with a few extensions to make good on another possible manufactured cash cow cherry picked fight. Yet, there are opponents waiting to fight, who are active in the sport, wanting to climb to the top, and fight for a title Fury is dangling onto for his manipulative BS reasons.
Just fight Charr or some other easy fight and then line up the Usyk fight in 2023. Shouldnt have even started negotiating with Joshua in the first place.
At this point, Joshua should be lining up a fight with David Price. With a win, Joshua can announce to the world that he is back and is the best heavy out there.
Enough is enough. Make the fight or fight Usyk next year
Eddie Hearn talked about the contract and how its gone back and forth. At first I thought its simple AJ is lucky to have the shot so sign and move forward. Then Hearn mentioned AJ has obligations and that has to be covered so I see some of the delay. Still it doesn’t seem like they are rushing this as fast as they can.