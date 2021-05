Odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag)

Billy Joe Saunders +520 (26/5)

Canelo Alvarez -700 (1/7)

Method of Victory

Canelo Alvarez by KO, TKO or DQ 10/11

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision 8/5

Billy Joe Saunders by Decision or Technical Decision 11/2

Draw or Technical Draw 20/1

Billy Joe Saunders by KO, TKO or DQ 22/1

Fight Goes the Distance

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Knockdown Props

Billy Joe Saunders gets knocked down and wins

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Billy Joe Saunders gets knocked down -170 (10/17)

Billy Joe Saunders does not get knocked down +140 (7/5)

Canelo Alvarez gets knocked down and wins

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Canelo Alvarez does not get knocked down -700 (1/7)

Canelo Alvarez gets knocked down +450 (9/2)

Both boxers do not get knocked down -1000 (1/10)

Both boxers get knocked down +550 (11/2)

Either boxer to get knocked down -220 (5/11)

No Knockdowns +180 (9/5)

Billy Joe Saunders vs Canelo Alvarez Round Props

Billy Joe Saunders by Decision or Technical Decision 11/2

Draw or Technical Draw 20/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 1 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 10 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 11 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 12 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 2 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 3 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 4 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 5 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 6 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 7 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 8 100/1

Billy Joe Saunders Round 9 100/1

Canelo Alvarez – Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision 8/5

Canelo Alvarez Round 8 10/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 9 10/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 10 12/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 7 12/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 11 14/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 6 14/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 12 18/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 5 18/1

Draw or Technical Draw 20/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 4 22/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 3 28/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 2 33/1

Canelo Alvarez Round 1 40/1

Round Group Betting

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision 8/5

Canelo Alvarez in Round 7 to 9 7/2

Canelo Alvarez in Round 10 to 12 4/1

Billy Joe Saunders by Decision or Technical Decision 21/4

Canelo Alvarez in Round 4 to 6 11/2

Canelo Alvarez in Round 1 to 3 12/1

Draw or Technical Draw 20/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 1 to 3 66/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 10 to 12 66/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 4 to 6 66/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 7 to 9 66/1

Round Group Betting

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision 8/5

Canelo Alvarez in Round 7 to 8 11/2

Billy Joe Saunders by Decision or Technical Decision 11/2

Canelo Alvarez in Round 9 to 10 13/2

Canelo Alvarez in Round 5 to 6 15/2

Canelo Alvarez in Round 11 to 12 8/1

Canelo Alvarez in Round 3 to 4 10/1

Canelo Alvarez in Round 1 to 2 20/1

Draw or Technical Draw 20/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 1 to 2 50/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 11 to 12 50/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 3 to 4 50/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 5 to 6 50/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 7 to 8 50/1

Billy Joe Saunders in Round 9 to 10 50/1