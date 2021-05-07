May 6, 2021
Mayweather-Paul kick-off press conference

Photo: Mayweather Promotions

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul met face-to-face Thursday at a media event to preview their special exhibition match that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV event on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. After the press event, a scuffle between the two camps ensued following an incident between Mayweather and Logan’s brother, Jake Paul.

“It’s one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do is disrespect me,” said Mayweather.

“Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired,” said Paul.

The pay-per-view will also include WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack in a 12-round rematch, plus former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias in a 10-round bout. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson will be making his boxing debut against TBA.

 

 

