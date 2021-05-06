Billy Joe Saunders says he has the boxing brain to dethrone pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in their WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight unification battle on Saturday night on DAZN.
“This fight is all about the brain,” said Saunders. “Not about power, muscle or skill, it’s the brain and the game plan, and being able to execute that game plan. I brush opinions off because I know what goes through my head and my mind, and what I have done in my career is through the will and want to win, and the day I lose that, I won’t put a pair of gloves on again.
“I can only control what I am in control of and that myself, not what is outside the ring. It’s going to be a great fight it’s one I’ve wanted for years and it’s finally landed. There’s a lot at stake for both of us. Would I like my fans there? Yes. Would I like UK media there? Yes. If the fight was moved to the Mexican border I wouldn’t care.
“I have my own way of approaching the fight and Canelo will have too, he’s done this nearly 60 times. I’ll get in there as the best that I can be and that’s all I can control.
“I’ve been the underdog before, I’ve been the away fighter before, it’s not a new position, but I’m just in with a better opponent this time.
“If I go in there and I win, I’m not going to run and say never again, I’ll fight him again, I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good for boxing sometimes when the underdogs come through, and I don’t just mean me here, because it puts the sport on a higher platform to be watched.
“I’m at the top of the tree where I’ve done it all as an amateur, I’ve had 30 fights, I’m unbeaten, won every title coming through, two-weight world champion – I can sit back at night and say I’m top of the pile fighting the pound-for-pound king.”
Saunders “If I go in there and i win” says it all. He is tough mentally but that only takes you so far. To me he is not as precise in his execution as Canelo. If he fights Canelo the way he fought Eubank, it could be over in 6 rounds. Canelo doesn’t waste too many punches and he is lethal when he finds an oppening.
BJS has a, good chance here, his style is all wrong for Canelo.
I’ve got a few concerns tho, his stamina down the stretch, how fit is he really? Does 1 great camp improve your stamina that much, or does the level of stamina hell need to fend off the ever pressuring Canelo come from camp after camp of pushing yourself to the limits and beyond?
The judges, who ever got a fair shake from the judges against Canelo? Not Mayweather (1 judge had it a draw), not GGG (1st fight), not Trout (scores were way too wide) and not Lara.
Having said all that I think BJS gives Canelo his hardest technical fight since Mayweather and can win this one.