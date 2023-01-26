Unified world light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and his challenger Anthony Yarde met the media for the final time Thursday ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena, Wembley on Saturday.

Anthony Yarde: “For my first world title fight I was very green, I was 18 fights in and a big novice in the sport. I just had something and it was heart. I went out to Russia, it was a very different experience and a lot of things happened leading up to the fight, but I’ve got the mentality of once you get in the ring, you will see….it doesn’t matter now, my preparation is different now and I have learned since then as well. I am a different type of fighter with different life experiences. I am ready for Saturday.”

Artur Beterbiev: “I feel good. I hope on January 28 I will change a little bit (to turn into a monster). I said he looks like a bodybuilder because of his muscles. I don’t have this muscle and I didn’t say it to mean anything bad. I said it because he looks strong! In our camp we always try to be ready for different scenarios. If it is a tough fight we are going to be ready, we will be ready for whatever. I just try to do my best.”

Also on hand were WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and David Jimenez, who will clash for the title in the co-feature.