Marc Ramsay, trainer of WBC/WBO/IBF unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), says Beterbiev is prepared to go the distance if need be against Anthony Yarde on Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

“We’ve known {about} Anthony Yarde for a long time,” said Ramsey. “I look at all the light heavyweights from their beginning until they reach the level of my fighter. I know he’s a good fighter, a complete fighter. He’s fast, he’s powerful, he can box, he can counterpunch. But we get ready for all of those elements in the training camp. We have a very productive training camp. We reached every single objective that we faced before the training camp. No excuse, no injury, no nothing. We’re just ready to perform and give the fans what they want to see.

“I know everyone wants to talk about {Beterbiev’s perfect KO rate} and has questions about this, but this is really not the focus we have as a team. We work with Artur to get ready to fight the best way we can. Power is power. Power is there, but that is not the main objective for us. We don’t put the focus on that.”