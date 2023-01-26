By Héctor Villarreal

After having been elected the best promoter of the year 2022, Rousse Laguna de Moreno, wife of former world super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno multiplies her energy and enthusiasm to start her 2023 activities focused on continuing to achieve her goals to increase her contribution to the prestige of Panamanian boxing.

“First of all, I want to thank our sponsors and the fighters because they give us the main support to be successful. My husband “Chemito,” despite being our main attraction on the ring, has given us a perfect additional contribution as matchmaker, which has been a key factor to succeed,” said the first female promoter in 105 years of boxing history in Panama.

“One of our goals is to give opportunities to new talents, that´s why, I feel so proud about the Rookie of the Year selection of Hibrahim Valdespino, 9 votes to 5 over Kadir Macias, because both of them debuted in our events,” Rousse added.

Rousse Laguna’s company, Laguna Premium Boxing was selected Promoter of the Year in Panama, winning a close election 8 votes to 6 over Sampson Boxing/Best Box. and now prepares their next event for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A group of 7 Commissioners plus 7 boxing journalists reunited at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Panama City to select the best of year 2022 on Wednesday night.