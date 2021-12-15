World light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100% knockout rate, will defend his WBC and IBF titles against 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) this Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal. The fighters previewed their bout at Wednesday’s press conference.

Artur Beterbiev: “We are ready. We had a good training camp, and I am ready to show my best on Friday night.”

Marcus Browne: “We trained hard for the fight. He’s a tough customer, but on Friday night, we are changing the narrative. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe, and come Friday night, you will see. I’m tired of talking. I want to fight.”