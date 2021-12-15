December 15, 2021
Beterbiev-Browne Final Press Conference

World light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100% knockout rate, will defend his WBC and IBF titles against 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) this Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal. The fighters previewed their bout at Wednesday’s press conference.

Artur Beterbiev: “We are ready. We had a good training camp, and I am ready to show my best on Friday night.”

Marcus Browne: “We trained hard for the fight. He’s a tough customer, but on Friday night, we are changing the narrative. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe, and come Friday night, you will see. I’m tired of talking. I want to fight.”

  • I am really looking forward to this one.

    I think Browne will be more difficult than Gvozdyk for Beterbiev to manage.

    I’m leaning to Browne if he survives the rounds. If Beterbiev is fully recovered from Cov-19 he might be able to break Browne down and get a stoppage in the later rounds.

    Exciting fight!

  • Beterbiev will need about 3 rounds to figure out Browne, dust off the rust then ko Browne in the 5th round.

  • Great fight that I am not going to miss. I like a lot Beterbiev and I hope he would beat Browne (difficult opponent). They have a common opponent, the tough “hot rod” Kaladkzic who lost very controversialy versus Browne, and was stopped in 5 (I think) by Beterviev…

