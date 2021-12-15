WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #4 heavyweight Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) says his career is on the line when he meets British veteran Derek Chisora for a second time at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday live worldwide on DAZN.
“The first fight wasn’t the longest camp together with Andy, we were just getting to know each other and getting ready for the fight,” said Parker. “A longer camp is more beneficial as I am understanding more what Andy is trying to teach me. We’ve worked so hard every day and I think that it’s really going to show on the night.
“Andy and I have been working on a lot of things in camp and the goal is to go in there and look better, and win but win well. I can say that I am going to be more dominant, more aggressive, and that sort of stuff, but I just want to go out there and fight and I will let my actions do the talking for me.
“I want the best Derek Chisora. I got a hard pressure fighter in the first fight with Derek and I think that he’ll be looking to make little adjustments to improve, so I am looking forward to what he’s going to bring. As long as I do what I can do it’s not going to go the distance, but I know he feels the same way. There’s no issues for me in the build-up with a great camp and injury-free.
“I like Derek and respect him, but this is not the time to be friends before the fight. I need to take care of business because my career is on the line here. He’s achieved a lot and I respect him, but that can wait until after the fight.
“I think the result was right. I did enough to win, it wasn’t the most dominant or best performance, it was a close fight but I believe I won it and it’s good to be able to run it back and to show the improvements I’ve made with Andy. It’s the first rematch of my career so I am excited for that and I just want to go out and fight hard, beat him up and put on a better performance and win in better fashion.”
Parker’s style of boxing has overtones of John Ruiz’s style; hit, hold when close, and tends to fall into the repeat cycle. Parker’s definition of “fighting hard” is rather stagnant as compared to most fighters.
So true, back when Joshua was coming up, I predicted Parker would be his biggest challenge. Was I ever wrong, I think the loser of this fight is done.
I too thought he would be top fighter but Kevin Barry didn’t improve him at all. Maybe his new trainer will make a difference.
Parker could’ve been a house hold name years ago but his boring style of fights makes him unknowable to many.
Parker is going stop him early in the fight. He’s going to hit him hard and often and the ref will stop in inside four rounds.
i had high hopes for parker when he was coming up through the ranks earlier on what he lacks is aggressive aproach from round 1 if hes on track like he says hopefully there might be some david tua in his way forward to better himself but i still feel he will win this trime around if not it will be a hard road back like to see him fight ruiz next up
Please do.. fight hard. Show us something.