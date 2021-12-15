Unbeaten heavyweight Alen Babic (9-0, 9 KOs) hits the pads during today’s fighter workout ahead of his fight this weekend on DAZN. An opponent for Babic has finally been found. “The Savage” will face David Spilmont (11-7-1, 7 KOs).
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Babic knows only how to come forward. He bites the gumshield and swings. The thing is he is technically good, but prefers to brawl. Always fun to watch
Another tough fight for The Savage. lol Soon to be 10-0, 10 KOs.
How come I’ve never heard of these heavyweights before ????
You’ll hear a lot more about Babic. He’s a star. You’ll probably never hear about Spilmont ever again.
Babic is always must see TV and his interviews are even better haha