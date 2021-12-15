December 15, 2021
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Babic knows only how to come forward. He bites the gumshield and swings. The thing is he is technically good, but prefers to brawl. Always fun to watch

    Reply

    • You’ll hear a lot more about Babic. He’s a star. You’ll probably never hear about Spilmont ever again.

      Reply
    • >