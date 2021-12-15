On January 22, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Salita Promotions returns for another installment of their popular “Detroit Brawl” series of professional boxing shows.

Appearing in the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9- and WBO #15-ranked middleweight Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. (28-3-1, 15 KOs) taking on an opponent to be announced shortly.

Also scheduled to appear in the co-main event is power-punching undefeated Detroit middleweight “prospect to watch” Marlon Harrington (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder vs. TBA.

Featured in separate eight-round battles, each against opponents to be announced, will be the always-exciting top super-featherweight contender Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, Texas; as well as Detroit super middleweight Winfred Harris Jr. (20-1-1, 10 KOs); and undefeated Houston-based welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs).

And in a six-round pro debut will be Salita Promotions’ most recent promotional signee, popular Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Team USA Captain and bonafide amateur star Joseph “Sug” Hicks Jr., who will begin his fast-track route to potential stardom against TBA.