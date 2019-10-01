Matchroom Boxing won the Purse bid to grant the promotional rights for the vacant WBA welterweight title fight between Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev. The fight will take place on November 30 at the Casino in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The British promoter presented the highest offer with $505,555 and won the promotional rights. The purse bid rules stipulate equal distribution for the two Russian boxers. Besputin #1 and Butaev #2 rated contenders, are undefeated and will be fight for the black and gold belt to decide who will become world champion.

The bidding took place on Monday, September 30th at the WBA Headquarters located in Panama City and was directed by Aurelio Fiengo, vice-chairman of the WBA Ratings Committee.

Patriots Promotions also participated in the bidding process and offered $415,000, while Top Rank also participated with a proposal of $315,000. As a one-time-only exception made by WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza allowing Top Rank to participate via email and not in person as provided for in the purse bid regulations.