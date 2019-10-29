By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (36-1, 32 KOs) of Mexico and Philadelphia’s Jason Sosa (23-3-4, 16 KOs) are just a few days away from their fight taking place this Saturday, November 2 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining live on ESPN. Fightnews.com® caught up with the champ and challenger at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles here is what they had to say.

“I feel good fighting in this glamorous city in Los Angeles. Sosa is a tough technical fighter and he’s been a champion before. You will see an explosive action fight,” Miguel Berchelt told Fightnews.com®. “This fight will take place on Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) we celebrate the dead in Mexico and I dedicate this fight to my grandma,” Berchelt added.

“I’m excited about this. It’s going to be a fun fight. I will do everything possible to win that title,” Jason Sosa told Fightnews.com®.

Berchelt is coming off an impressive stoppage over former world champion Francisco Vargas in a rematch. This will be the sixth defense of his WBC title he won over Vargas as he looks to successfully defend his title.

“This will be my sixth defense. After my fourth defense. I gave Vargas a shot. He gave me a shot, so that was the gentlemen thing for me to do and give him a rematch. It was a great win. I want to give everyone a great fight this Saturday,” Berchelt said.

“You have to respect a fighter like Berchelt. He’s defended his title five times,” Sosa on Berchelt.

Sosa is coming into this fight winning three straight fights since suffering back to back defeats to Vasyl Lomachenko and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“This preparation has been great and I’m coming to win.I’m coming in with a great plan to come out victorious,” Sosa said.

“He’s been a champion before and I’m expecting a very tough Jason Sosa. It’s Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” Berchelt said.

With a win over Sosa, Berchelt has some good competition at 130 as he looks for a potential unification bout or perhaps a move up to 135. Sosa will look to spoil those plans as he looks to once again become champion.

“I want to defend this title and perhaps unify later on. I’m looking out for what’s best for me. A move up to 135 to fight Lomachenko or Davis. First thing is this fight. It’s Mexico vs. Puerto Rico and these are always good fights,” Berchelt concluded.

“It comes down to Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. Expect Fireworks,” Sosa concluded.

Also on hand was IBF bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (31-1-2, 21 KOs) of the Philippines as he defends his title vs. Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (21-1, 15 KOs).

“I’m excited about this fight. Preparation was great. I’m ready,” Ancajas stated.

Oklahoma’s Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo (28-1, 18 KOs), returns to the ring as he takes on Rod Salka (24-5, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout on the ESPN+ undercard stream.

“It’s been a while. I’ve been out for almost a year. I can’t wait for November 2nd you will see a new Alex,” statet Saucedo.

“I changed trainers and now I’m working with Pedro Neme. I’m excited to get back and show a new Alex. I want to make a statement and put a good show,”

