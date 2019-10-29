By Bob Caico

Christy Martin Promotions is bringing a boxing card to the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, FL on Friday. The card will be headlined by Glenn Hagler, Jr. (3-1, 2 KOs) a local favorite who will be taking on veteran Mark Anderson (3-17-1, 2 KOs) in a six round light heavyweight attraction. Hagler, trained by future Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr., is looking forward to stepping inside the ring in front of his hometown crowd.

The co-main event will feature undefeated prospect Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (14-0, 11 KOs) taking on Alfredo “Choncho” Trevino (9-6-1, 1 KO) fighting out of Agua Prieta, Mexico. Rivera, a 28-year-old from Hartford, CT, and Christy Martin Promotions are looking to expand his fan base to Florida after appearing on two of Martin’s previous shows in North Carolina.



Also appearing on the card is undefeated prospect Deron Thompson (3-0, 2 KOs) from Sanford, FL who is looking to continue his winning streak against the veteran Solon Staley fighting out of South Carolina.

Sarasota, FL native Johnnie Langston (7-1, 3 KOs) will be going up against Grover Young from Memphis, TN in a battle of southpaws. Langston, a cruiserweight, is newly signed to a promotional agreement with Christy Martin Promotions and is looking forward to advancing his career with the help of his new promotion company.

In all this card which features 13 bouts that are filled with talented and upcoming fighters as well as tough and tested veterans.

Ticket prices: $40 for General Admission, $65 for Ringside and a limited number of VIP Tables are available for $800 (table seats 8) at Eventbrite.com.

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel is located at 918 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 Doors open at 6 PM ET.

Fights will be broadcast live via the internet by Payne Boxing Television.

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated by Christy’s Champs to Beacon Shelter of Daytona. Having survived a near fatal attack, Christy is a now a leading advocate against domestic violence.