WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez lost his title on the scale Friday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. “El Bandera Roja” weighed in 170.8, 2.8 pounds over the division limit. Roamer Angulo weighed in at 167.6. The bout will go on with only Angulo eligible to win the title. Benavidez did not attempt to lose the excess weight.



This is the second time Benavidez has lost this title outside the ring. He previously was stripped in 2018 after he tested positive for cocaine.

In the co-feature, Rolando Romero 134.8 and Jackson Marinez 135 were both on weight for their clash for the WBA interim lightweight title.



Otto Wallin 241.75 vs. Travis Kauffman 234.25

Venue: Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT

Promoter: TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime