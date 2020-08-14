WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez lost his title on the scale Friday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. “El Bandera Roja” weighed in 170.8, 2.8 pounds over the division limit. Roamer Angulo weighed in at 167.6. The bout will go on with only Angulo eligible to win the title. Benavidez did not attempt to lose the excess weight.
This is the second time Benavidez has lost this title outside the ring. He previously was stripped in 2018 after he tested positive for cocaine.
In the co-feature, Rolando Romero 134.8 and Jackson Marinez 135 were both on weight for their clash for the WBA interim lightweight title.
Otto Wallin 241.75 vs. Travis Kauffman 234.25
Venue: Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT
Promoter: TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions
TV: Showtime
I would suspect it’s time for this man to move to light heavy. There is some stiff competition there.
Very sad some fighters are professionals and make personal weight struggles with over indulgences in life, getting older, and/or lack of caring. Who really knows…Benavidez will have to deal with his own struggles and I hope he gets another shot at the title one weight class up.
“Benavidez did not attempt to lose the excess weight.” 3 lbs to keep your WBC title? Not sure what that says about him but he obviously not worried about holding that belt.
Who know NJ? Maybe he tried hard and couldn’t doit. Don’t forget he is not only losing his title, but a good amount of money as well
WTF, Mr. David Benavidez (DB)!!
I have done plenty of bragging about DB’s potential HOF skills as a supreme 168 pound fighter. I am not sure what happened in camp. If DB is serious about becoming a possible HOF fighter at 168, then he needs to get his nalgas together and focus on making weight in future fights. However, due to COVID-19, I will let this one go, but NO MORE!!
Sh*t, now I have to figure out if DB can handle those monsters at 175 because it appears he is no longer interested in 168 – if so, be careful what you ask for at 175!!
A little surprised here, I been saying he needs to move up so he can be at a more comfortable weight…
Sometimes boxers struggle mighty to reach the weight limit, but their body shut down, and not matter what they try, the excess doesn’t move, so, why try again if its impossible?
Obviously, in most cases this the consequence of gain weight in a carelessly way and attempt to lose the excess in a record time. Anyway, this setbacks will cost Benavidez his belt and a good sum of money.
I don’t know how successful he’ll be at 175 or if he’ll give 168 another shot, that’s a relatively big gap and, as someone else said, there’re some monsters up there.
But I’d like to see him try. Assuming the Top Rank guys are out, Benavides vs Ramirez would be an excellent fight imo. And I am sure Bivol would fight him as well.