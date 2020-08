DAZN Weights from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cecilia Braekhus 145 vs. Jessica McCaskill 144.4

(Undisputed female welterweight title) Israil Madrimov 153.6 vs. Eric Walker 153.2

Shakhram Giyasov 141.4 vs. Wiston Campos 141.4

Nikita Ababiy 160.2 vs. Jarvis Williams 159.4

Raymond Ford 126.8 vs. Eric Manriquez 126.6 Venue: Downtown Tulsa Streets

Promoter: Matchroom

Benavidez: The last 3 pounds wouldn't come off Benavidez loses WBC title on the scale

