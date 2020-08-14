August 14, 2020
Boxing News

Thompson Boxing announces Sept 6 event

Thompson Boxing Promotions has announced a three-fight live stream taking place on Sunday, September 6. The free stream will take place at the Omega Products International
Event Center in Corona, CA and air live on their website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages.

In the 8-round main event, welterweight Louie Lopez (8-0-1, 4 KOs) will do battle with Saul “Avatar” Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs) in a match-up of two unbeaten prospects. In the six-round co-feature, lightweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) will face Teodoro “El Regalo” Alonso (3-2). The opener is a super flyweight six-rounder between Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) and Manny “Meny” Flores (8-0, 5 KOs).

