

Undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (36-0, 9 KOs) is a -560 favorite to beat Jessica McCaskill (8-2, 3 KOs) on DAZN Saturday and successfully defend her title for the 26th time, breaking the record of 25 defenses by Joe Louis.

“Jessica’s hungry, she knows what doors can open if she beats me,” said Braekhus. “I have seen her against Katie Taylor and gave her problems, so you know she’s hard-working and dedicated. I feel I have better skills. I try not to focus on the record, I focus on my task in camp, but you know it would be huge. That’s a record that won’t be broken in quite a while!”