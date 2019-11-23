Video: Przemek Garczarczyk

The WBC bantamweight eliminator between Luis Nery and Emmanuel Rodriguez is off of the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II pay-per-view card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Nery did not make the 118-pound limit, weighing 119. Rodriguez opted not to give away the pound and the match was scrapped.

In the new pay-per-view opener, Leduan Barthelemy (15-0-1, 7 KOs) will take on Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout. Barthelemy and Ramirez were originally slated to appear on the televised prelims on FS2.

In another weight-related situation, Julio Ceja failed to make the 122-pound limit by 4.5 pounds, but his PPV bout against WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa is still on. Ceja cannot win the belt and it will become vacant if Ceja wins the fight.

The prelims on FS2 and FOX Deportes, will now feature cruiserweight prospect Marsellos Wilder (5-1, 2 KOs) against Dustin Long (2-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight and super featherweight prospect Viktor Slavinskyi (10-0-1, 6 KOs) against Rigobert Hermosillo (11-1-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.