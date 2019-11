Undefeated welterweight Giovani Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) scored a second round KO over Wilfrido Buelvas (20-13, 14 KOs) in the main event on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Santillan put Buelvas down twice.

In the co-feature, unbeaten lightweight Ruben Torres (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped Eduardo Rodriguez (8-2-1, 3 KOs) in the first round.