Deontay Wilder 219.5 vs. Luis Ortiz 236.5
(WBC heavyweight title)
–
Leo Santa Cruz 129.5 vs. Miguel Flores 130
(WBA super featherweight “super” title)
Brandon Figueroa 122 vs. Julio Ceja 126.5
(WBA super bantamweight title)
Ceja FOUR POUNDS heavy
–
Luis Nery 119 vs. Manny Rodriguez 118
(WBC bantamweight silver title)
Nery has two hours to lose one pound.
Leduan Barthelemy 127 vs Eduardo Ramirez 126.5
Viktor Slavinksyi 127.5 vs Rigoberto Hermosillo 127
Arnold Alejandro 129.5 vs Jhon Gemino 129.5
Ángel Alejandro 130.5 vs Mark Yap 132
Omar Juarez 142.5 vs Kevin Shacks 141
Jose Manuel Gomez 130 vs Daniel Placeres 129.5
Marsellos Wilder 197 vs Dustin Long 198.5
Shin Mondragón 121 vs Juan Centeno 122
Vito Mielnicki 147 vs Marklin Bailey 143.5
Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV
About 220, perfect weight for Wilder, 215 and lower does not work for him. Going to be powerful, can see a 2nd round KO for Wilder, but hoping fight goes till middle rounds at least to see if Ortiz still has something left in him. Rooting for Ortiz nevertheless.
Henry: i hear ya man. I hope Ortiz can really push the pace. Rooting for Ortiz but Wilders power is still the force to bot reackon with. Either way, we are all the winners to get to see this fight AGAIN!!
Why are you two rooting for Ortiz? Curious. I love Wilder’s story.
i am not excessively fat, but at my peak weight i was 210 pound (i am 6 foot). It freaks me out that a guy regarded by some as potentially having the biggest right hand in the history of boxing weighs only 220. I guy who could probably knock out any human on earth weighs only 10 pound more than me. Fucking crazy