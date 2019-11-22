Ortiz outweighs Wilder by 17 pounds By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Video: Przemek Garczarczyk Deontay Wilder 219.5 vs. Luis Ortiz 236.5

(WBC heavyweight title) – Leo Santa Cruz 129.5 vs. Miguel Flores 130

(WBA super featherweight “super” title) Brandon Figueroa 122 vs. Julio Ceja 126.5

(WBA super bantamweight title)

Ceja FOUR POUNDS heavy – Luis Nery 119 vs. Manny Rodriguez 118

(WBC bantamweight silver title)

Nery has two hours to lose one pound. Leduan Barthelemy 127 vs Eduardo Ramirez 126.5

Viktor Slavinksyi 127.5 vs Rigoberto Hermosillo 127

Arnold Alejandro 129.5 vs Jhon Gemino 129.5

Ángel Alejandro 130.5 vs Mark Yap 132

Omar Juarez 142.5 vs Kevin Shacks 141

Jose Manuel Gomez 130 vs Daniel Placeres 129.5

Marsellos Wilder 197 vs Dustin Long 198.5

Shin Mondragón 121 vs Juan Centeno 122

Vito Mielnicki 147 vs Marklin Bailey 143.5 Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

