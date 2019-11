Cancio, Alvarado, Xu, Robles make weight Andrew Cancio 129.4 vs. Rene Alvarado 129.2

(WBA super featherweight title)



Can Xu 125.6 vs. Manny Robles III 126.4/126

(WBA featherweight title)



Rashidi Ellis 147 vs. Eddie Gomez 147

Victor Morales 125.5 vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.4

Baishanbo Nasiyiwula 141.2 vs. Saul Corral 141.2

Alberto Melian 119.4 vs. Juan Kantun 120.2 Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

