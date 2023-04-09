Unbeaten former WBC super fly champion Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO flyweight crown with a twelve round unanimous decision over Cristian Gonzalez (15-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. BAM pressed the action while Gonzalez pecked away from the outside. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 116-112.
BAM’s legit.
Say what you want , but Rodriguez is lucky that Gonzalez wasn’t a harder puncher. I think Rodriguez was also spent in the last two rounds and was really hurt by the end of 11th round. I think all the body work Gonzalez did on him in the early rounds wore him out by the end of the fight. I saw the punch stats dazn posted, and no way Gonzalez landed only 125 punches, it was more than that. Gonzalez landed a lot of hard punches, both to the body and head. I do think bam bam clearly won the fight, but it was a hard fought win. Gonzalez hit Rodriguez pretty much at will, a little more power on his punches, and I honestly think we would be talking of an upset. I don’t think Jesse Rodriguez will have a long career at the top, he gets hit way to much and he doesn’t punch that hard himself. First hard puncher that can take his punches like tonight, will knock him out. He is really fun to watch but he doesn’t have a good defence. I think it was smart of him to have dropped down in weight, because El Gallo and Chocolatito will knock him out. I think he got both Cuadras and Sor Rungvisai at the right time.
And it pisses me off how much praise from the commentators and never really acknowledging most of Gonzalez work. Saying he was there only to survive. I think he put on a great fight.
They suck, specially Chris Mannix.
I’m also glad the gave the fight to Tapales. It was a close fight but he clearly won the fight. I always seen Akhmadaliev as a grossly overrated fighter, he hits hard but nothing more. I saw his fight with Danny Roman, and I thought he lost that fight.