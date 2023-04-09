BAM Rodriguez wins WBO flyweight title Unbeaten former WBC super fly champion Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO flyweight crown with a twelve round unanimous decision over Cristian Gonzalez (15-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. BAM pressed the action while Gonzalez pecked away from the outside. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 116-112. Upset: Mendoza KOs Fundora in seven Stevenson stops Yoshino, Anderson crushes Arias Like this: Like Loading...

