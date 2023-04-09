Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) with just 22 left in the bout. Seven workmanlike rounds before Knyba opened up in round eight.
2020 Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) cruised past Roy Barringer (9-4, 6 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.
Featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) battered previously Brandon Chambers (9-1-1, 5 KOs) to the canvas in round two and Chambers didn’t beat the count.
Other Results:
Kelvin Davis W6 Nelson Morales (welterweight)
Antoine Cobb D4 Jaylan Phillips (welterweight)
3 fights / 3 draws.
Are Phillips & Cobb just going to fight one another 200 times, and call it a career? Sort of a Top Rank side show.