Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) with just 22 left in the bout. Seven workmanlike rounds before Knyba opened up in round eight.

2020 Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) cruised past Roy Barringer (9-4, 6 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) battered previously Brandon Chambers (9-1-1, 5 KOs) to the canvas in round two and Chambers didn’t beat the count.

Other Results:

Kelvin Davis W6 Nelson Morales (welterweight)

Antoine Cobb D4 Jaylan Phillips (welterweight)