April 8, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Newark, New Jersey

Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Damian Knyba (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KOs) with just 22 left in the bout. Seven workmanlike rounds before Knyba opened up in round eight.

2020 Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) cruised past Roy Barringer (9-4, 6 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (7-0, 4 KOs) battered previously Brandon Chambers (9-1-1, 5 KOs) to the canvas in round two and Chambers didn’t beat the count.

Other Results:
Kelvin Davis W6 Nelson Morales (welterweight)
Antoine Cobb D4 Jaylan Phillips (welterweight)

Heavyweights Arreola, Sanchez destroy foes

  • 3 fights / 3 draws.
    Are Phillips & Cobb just going to fight one another 200 times, and call it a career? Sort of a Top Rank side show.

