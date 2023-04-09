In a shocker, super welterweight Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) knocked out previously undefeated WBC interim champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) in the seventh round on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Mendoza chopped down the 6’6 Fundora with a left hook/right hand/left hook to end it. Fundora was counted out at :39.

At the time of the KO, 10:1 favorite Fundora was up on the cards 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.