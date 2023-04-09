In a shocker, super welterweight Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) knocked out previously undefeated WBC interim champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) in the seventh round on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Mendoza chopped down the 6’6 Fundora with a left hook/right hand/left hook to end it. Fundora was counted out at :39.
At the time of the KO, 10:1 favorite Fundora was up on the cards 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.
Incredible upset! Knockout of the year!
Good win for Mendoza.
Both good guys too bad somebody had to loose but that was a crushing knockout.
I said months ago that Fundora was a devastating face plant KO waiting to happen. What happened was almost worse than a face plant. That kid is prob done, give kudos to him for a classy post fight interview.
Yup.
Never fall asleep in a fight or you will get put to sleep. Congratulations to Mendoza, fundora handles the loss Well he’s a good fighter. He’ll be back.
this is soooooo cool finally a good fight
Left hook, right, & left and out Fundora. Brian Mendoza was losing the fight. I want to say, it was a kind of lucky kind of left hook. I wonder why Fundora did not try to get up. was he that hurt that he did not make an effort to get up.
Brian face was bloodied, Referee warned him too many times of holding. Fundora to his father, Brian is fighting dirty, Papa Fundora, don’t worry Brian is not doing anything, then KO…
OOOOOOOOHHHHHH…WTF!!!! I hope there is a rematch.
Fundora threw that uppercut from out of range with a low defensive hand, and Mendoza timed it perfectly. Mendoza was smart enough to get in two (2) more shots before Fundora hit the canvas.
A great moment for the Mendoza family.
Feel very sad for Fundora. Seems like a great person but those last 3 shots were brutal. Shocked the ref didnt wave it off instantly after the head bounce. Thought for a second Fundora was going to pull a Fury and get up but dude was lights out.
Lee vs Campa was a lot closer to me. 6 to 4 to either fighters or 5 to 5.
Yeah, we all knew that was coming. Dude was ripe for a KO. I think we’ve all been seeing it and saying it here. I mean, you can’t keep using your face as your defense.
I did not expected fundora to baddly get roasted and put to sleep in a second! He was tearing mendoza apart but, left himself open and booooooom shacka lacka hitta quitta took over! I hope he bounces! It was hard to keep up with the shakur fight, the fundora fight and the ufc switching channels back and forward! Its a great month of boxing!
Exposed!!!! I actually didnt see this one coming.
Another hype train dismantled.
Tszyu in 2!
Didn’t see that coming. Congrats to Mendoza!