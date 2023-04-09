Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) says he’s ready for the top names in the division after crushing George Arias on Saturday night.
“I’m the best heavyweight in the world,” proclaimed Anderson. “I don’t give a f**k what nobody is talking about. You hear me? I made that look easy man because he helped me make it look easy. He wasn’t throwing punches for real. I kept my defense right. My jab was on point. It was an easy night.
“I want those top names. I want those top contenders. Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on the list now. I’m not ducking. I’m not running. And you goin’ to catch this smoke.”
