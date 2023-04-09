April 9, 2023
Boxing News

Fundora: I’ll be back to take over the division

“I’m good, for one second I turned off, but I guess that’s boxing, it happens,” said former WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora after his stunning seventh round KO loss to 10:1 underdog Brian Mendoza on Saturday night.

“You just get caught with a punch. I did some punching and then I got caught you know. He was throwing that overhand right all night and I was dodging and dodging, but in boxing the second you fall asleep, you get punished.

“It was a good punch. I didn’t recognize that moment, but I’m fine. I’m healthy now, and I’ll be back. I’ll be back to take over the division and this is a step up and a step down. It happens, but I’ll be back. I’m not sorry I took this fight, this is boxing. We gotta fight and we have to make these good fights. Congratulations to Brian Mendoza, he did his thing, but like I said, I’ll be back.”

