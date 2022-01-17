By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is in negotiations for former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to challenge undisputed WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos in Australia in 2022.

“This fight, against George Kambosos Jr in Australia, is my first-choice for Loma. Loma is well-prepared to do it,” Arum told Sky Sports. “We are talking to the Kambosos Jr people about Loma going to Australia, which Loma is prepared to do. It would be a huge fight in Australia. But we have a Covid-19 problem to clear, which I think we can do.”

Bob Arum’s Top Rank company previously promoted in Australia in 2017 when Manny Pacquiao lost the WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn in Brisbane with over 50,000 fans in attendance.