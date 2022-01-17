Legendary promoter Don King’s January 29 world title twinbill from Warren, Ohio, will be a $49.99 PPV available through Donking.com, DKPBoxing.com, and itube247.com. Veteran boxing announcer Bob Alexander and former WBA lightweight champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini have been named to the broadcast team.

The co-main events will feature WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) against Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs) and WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) defends Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs).

Check out the poster…