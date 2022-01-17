Legendary promoter Don King’s January 29 world title twinbill from Warren, Ohio, will be a $49.99 PPV available through Donking.com, DKPBoxing.com, and itube247.com. Veteran boxing announcer Bob Alexander and former WBA lightweight champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini have been named to the broadcast team.
The co-main events will feature WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) against Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs) and WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) defends Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs).
Check out the poster…
$49.99? Not 4.99?? I’m expecting one potentially really good fight and about 6-7 pieces of trash.
Hey brother I have bought some weird ppv in my time I remember a ppv back in the day that was reasonable and good Kid Anafawoshie vs Robert Quiroga. I also remember the HBO affiliate TVKO putting on a monthly cheaper ppv series i think it was $9.95 not sure but Nunn Toney was one show and Moorer Cooper was another show all good fights and good value
Isn’t this the same fight that Kid A, collapsed after the fight.
Yes I always thought he had passed from the fight but he is still alive and just had to retire
Yeah those cruisers are gonna go hammer and tong to get that Canelo money.
This is a Joke of a Heavy Weight Title fight. Guidry has fought nobody and Flores and Stiverne are best two for Bryan. This wouldn’t even be a Tuesday Night Fights Headliner at the Blue Horizon.
Biggest PPV card of the year!
$50. Wow….
It’s getting silly
Guidry is ranked #13 by the WBA. Boxrec has him ranked slightly lower at #256.
The WBA is just nuts…. but I think Boxrec might be a little generous in this case. Interesting people Guidry is ranked higher than on Boxrec include: JD Chapman, Danny Williams, a Ron Guerrero whose name is familiar to me for some reason and Ebenezer Tetteh who is 20-1 with 17ko’s and only lost to Dubois.
I’d take Tetteh over Guidry right now, wouldn’t be shocked if Chapman could beat him either.
Tetteh’s resume doesn’t look all that great, but at 20-1 17 KOs, I would have thought he’d be ranked a little higher than #322. I’m amazed Williams is still active, and Guerrero also sounds vaguely familiar to me. Pretty sure I’ve seen him somewhere along the way, but can’t remember which fight(s) exactly. Regarding Guidry though: #256 by Boxrec, #13 by the WBA. Let that sink in for a minute.
I tried to find a list of all fighters who are currently in Don King’s stable. I’d be real curious if there are any of them who are NOT ranked by the WBA. I know one of the other ones was Cruiserweight Rafael Murphy, who was in the WBA’s top 10, but is no longer. Don’t know if he’s still signed with King or not, but he’s ranked #144 by Boxrec. I guess we’ve learned over the years that one of the perks of signing with King is an automatic WBA ranking. The downside: you’ll be as active as Gary Russell Jr.
I remember back in the pre Tyson early Tyson days King would fill his cards with all ranked heavyweights dont know what they were compensated but he did keep them busy. Sometimes had a full card of ranked heavyweights. I went to one card Holmes Bey Dokes Cobb Bonecrusher Tubbs I think and other ranked guys
No
What in the entire*** is this? Don King is officially senile now. Nobody is buying this garbage. How is he still even in business