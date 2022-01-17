With Juan Francisco Estrada now bumped up to WBC franchise champion, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1 43 KOs) and Carlos Cuadras (39-4-1 27 KOs) will reignite their rivalry with the vacant WBC super flyweight belt on the line at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday February 5, live worldwide on DAZN.

Rungvisai and Cuadras headline the event that was initially due to be held at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, but logistical and operational issues mean the night moves venues but stays in Arizona and just a short distance to the downtown home of the Phoenix Suns.

A clash between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith was slated to top the bill but the former tested positive for COVID forcing it to be postponed, with the fight set to be rescheduled.

In the co-feature, unbeaten WBA #2, WBO #4 light flyweight Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (14-0 10 KOs) will face an opponent to be named.

There’s more world title action on the card as Jamie Mitchell (7-0-2, 4 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBA female bantamweight title against Carly Skelly (4-0-1, 0 KOs).

WBA Continental featherweight beltholder Raymond Ford (10-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Edward Vazquez (11-0, 3 KOs).