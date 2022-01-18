WBC extends Fury-Whyte deadline The WBC has extended the free negotiations period for the WBC mandatory heavyweight title fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and interim champion Dillian Whyte. If there is no agreement between the parties a purse bid will be held on Friday, January 21 at noon in the WBC’s Mexico City headquarters. Arum: Loma prepared to face Kambosos in Australia

