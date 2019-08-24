By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #3 middleweight Jeff Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) is in line to challenge for the WBA title against champion Ryota Murata (15-2, 12 KOs) according to Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum in December but first must defeat fellow Australian Michael Zerafa (26-3, 15 KOs) in Bendigo next Saturday.

“If he wins on the 31st, everything is arranged for him to go to fight Murata,” Arum told The Weekend Australian from The Bahamas. “I came to terms with Dean Lonergan and I have talked to (Horn’s trainer) Glenn Rushton. That fight will take place right before Christmas. If he loses the fight against Zerafa, unfortunately, he can’t be used. So hopefully he comes through. Dean says that he is confident that Horn will win the fight and then he gets a shot at the middleweight title.”