By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese, Kosei Tanaka (14-0, 8 KOs), 112, impressively kept his WBO flyweight belt as he survived a fourth-round visit to the deck, floored mandatory challenger Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (26-3-2-1NC, 13 KOs), 112, Puerto Rico, four times and finally halted him at 2:49 of the seventh round on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan.

(More to come)