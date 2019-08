WBO interim bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero (28-4, 19 KOs) scored a tenth round KO over Cesar Ramirez (18-4, 11 KOs) to retain his title on Saturday night at the San Andres Sports Civic Center in Manila, Philippines. A right hand laid out Ramirez to end it. The card was promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and attendance was free.