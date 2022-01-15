Lightweight Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (18-2, 14 KOs) recovered from two knockdowns to get a ten round majority decision over Nicolas Polanco (20-2-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night in a bout for the WBC Latino silver title at the Vasco Núñez de Balboa Convention Center in the El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama. Scores were 95-93, 95-93, 94-94.

Super lightweight Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) recovered from two knockdowns to get a ten round majority decision over German Del Castillo (10-2-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 96-92, 96-92, 94-94.

Female flyweight Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (5-0, 2 KOs) dominated Nataly Delgado (8-5-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-71 3x. Fundora is the sister of junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora.

Lightweight Carlos Suarez (9-2, 6 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Ernesto Marin (9-1, 5 KOs) in round six.