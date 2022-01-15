Bornea KOs Obbadi in IBF eliminator In an IBF super flyweight world title eliminator, undefeated Jade Bornea (17-0, 11 KOs) impressively scored a brutal third round KO over Mohammed Obbadi (22-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Jacales, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. A body shot put Obbadi down for the count. Time was 2:25. Bornea is now the mandatory challenger to countryman and IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. Kambosos Middle East offer on the table Arboleda, Roldan victorious

