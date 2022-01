Weights from Tijuana Carlos Ocampo 153 vs. Omir Rodríguez 151.5

Carlos Sánchez 142.4 José Luis Espinoza 142

Abimael Cruz 140.4 Ulises Pérez 137.8

George Navarro 116 vs. Javier Márquez 115.8

Jonathan Pinedo 108 vs. Jesús Mercado 109 Venue: Auditorio Zonkeys, Tijuana, BC, Mx

Promotor: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca Arboleda, Roldan victorious Smith, Geffrard make weight

