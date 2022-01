Smith, Geffrard make weight By Boxing Bob Newman at the scale Joe Smith, Jr.174.25 vs Stephen Geffrard 173.5

(WBO Light Heavyweight Title) Abraham Nova 126.75 vs William Encarnacion 127

Omar Rosario 139.25 vs Raekwon Butler 138.25

Troy Isley 156.25 vs Harry Keenan Cruz Cubano 156.25

Jahi Tucker 146.75 vs Akeem Black 145.75

Lyubomyr Pinchuk 194.5 vs Jose Mario Flores 197.5 Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Commission: Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission

Promomter: Bob Arum (Top Rank), Joe DeGuardia (Star Boxing)

Matchmaker: Brad Goodman

Media: ESPN, ESPN+ Trevor Bryan opponent named

