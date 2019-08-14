WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. told fans during a live chat that he’s not planning on having his rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia as announced by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“AJ got the rematch, yes we do got the rematch, but it’s gonna be on MY terms,” Ruiz said. “We’re gonna bring it back here in the United States. AJ, he’s scared. Hell yeah. Why do you think he’s over there trying to make the fight in Saudi Arabia?”

Hearn told SkySports that Ruiz absolutely WILL be fighting in Saudi Arabia. “His choice is to have a legal battle that could put him out of boxing for years, or to defend his belts for a lot of money against a guy he has already beaten. There isn’t any doubt he will take the fight.”

Hearn said the contract for the rematch was signed at the same time Ruiz was inked for the first fight with Joshua and the deal stipulates that it’s Matchroom’s choice of time, date and venue for the rematch.