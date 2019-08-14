By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #11 Tim Tszyu (14-0, 10 KOs) outscored IBF #9 Dwight Ritchie (19-2, 2 KOs) over ten rounds at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Wednesday. Tszyu connected with accurate combinations consistently and cut Ritchie’s left eye in round three which the doctor inspected but allowed the contest to continue. Tszyu outworked Ritchie in most of the rounds to be crowned the winner by scores of 97-93, 98-92, 98-93 to capture the IBF Australasian and WBO Global Championships.

Super middleweight Cesar Mateo Tapia (11-0, 6 KOs) battered former IBO super-middleweight Champion Renold Quinlan (12-5, 8 KOs) over ten rounds to be awarded the decision by scores of 98-92, 99-92, 97-93 and be crowned the Australian super middleweight champion.

WBA #6 super-middleweight Aldos Yerbossynuly (12-0, 8 KOs) outscored Rocky Jerkic (17-2, 13 KOs) over ten rounds to win by scores of 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Yerbossynuly was in control from the opening bell as he outworked the Australian but in round ten was in trouble when Jerkic connected with accurate headshots, however, he survived the hear the bell.

