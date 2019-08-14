Photos: Brenda Bonilla

WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (39-3-0, 26 KOs) demonstrated his condition, speed, power and endurance during a media workout on Tuesday at the Caballero Gym in Hermosillo, Mexico. Estrada will defend against Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) on August 24 in Hermosillo on DAZN in the USA, and Azteca 7 in Mexico.



“Every day I feel more excited to defend my title in Hermosillo and I know that the arena will be full of fans. I don’t doubt we’ll set an attendance record. I will give a great victory to my people!” proclaimed Estrada.

Estrada’s trainer Alfredo Caballero added, “Juan Estrada is ready. We’re in the final week of preparation bringing timing, condition and we’re virtually ready to fight and have no problems with the weight. He’s very disciplined, has responded well to work and his mentality is unbeatable. He wants to give fans of Hermosillo a great victory.”

