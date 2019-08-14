It was officially announced today that ESPN+ will stream WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev’s fight with mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde on August 24 from Traktor Arena in Kovalev’s hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia. The 36-year-old Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) is a veteran of 15 world title bouts and has won the light heavyweight world title on three occasions. Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) is an unbeaten KO artist who is taking a giant step up in competition.

The stream will also showcase the co-feature bout between unbeaten cruiserweight contender Aleksei Papin (11-0, 10 KOs) and former world title challenger Ilunga Makabu (25-2, 24 KOs).