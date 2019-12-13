“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring again finally!” says undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs), who defends against WBO #2 rated Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs) on January 30. “It’s a great opportunity to show the world my talents and to be part of Super Bowl weekend in Miami is incredible. Miami is a beautiful city and I’m looking to once again showing that I’m the best 160-pound fighter in the world. It’s me again!

“There are major fights for me in the middleweight division,” Andrade continued. “Those are the fights I want and I’ve been very vocal about it. At the end of the day, I just need to keep winning. They can’t avoid me forever.

“On January 30, we have to take care of business against Luke Keeler. He’s tough and he’s coming to fight, which will make for a great night of action for the fans in Miami and everyone else watching around the world on DAZN.”