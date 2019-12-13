Advertisements

December 13, 2019
Boxing Results

Beppu, Nakagawa win belts

By Joe Koizumi

On the daytime promotion of a dual event at the same Edion Arena Osaka, #1 Yuki Beppu acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belt as he survived no less than five visits to the deck and finally halted #2 Ryota Yada to score a dramatic come-from-behind stoppage at 2:11 of the tenth round on Sunday (December 8) in Osaka, Japan.

Beppo
Photo: Boxing Beat

Yada hit the deck early in the give-and-take affair but was in command, dropping the hard-punching opponent time and again. After the ninth, all the judges had Yada identically leading on points: 85-80, but a trick happened with Beppu’s unexpected last surge.

In the main event, unheralded ex-champ Kenta Nakagawa surprisingly dethroned IBF#13 Takayuki Okumoto, making his fourth defense, by scoring an upset decision (98-92 twice, 99-92) over ten sizzling rounds. In a confrontation of fast southpaws Nakagawa was more puzzling and frustrated the defending titlist with his sharp counters and shifty mobility. Okuda deserves a rematch to regain his belt.

In a supporting eight, unbeaten sensational import from Thailand, Thanongsak Simsri (13-0, 11 KOs), still nineteen, decked an important victory over world-rated and previously undefeated Christian Bacolod (12-1, 9 KOs), a Filipino prospect, by a close but unanimous verdict (77-75, 77-76 twice) over hard-fought eight. Thanongsak looked very promising, and he is worth watching since he may have good potential to become a second Chartchai Chionoi who had grew up strong by fighting many bouts in Japan.

Green Tsuda Promotions.

Mori keeps WBO AP 130lb belt
Andrade: They can’t avoid me forever
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>